Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of ENPH opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $180,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $942,965 over the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

