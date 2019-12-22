Analysts Set $2.75 Target Price for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

BLPH stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.