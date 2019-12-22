Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVID opened at $4.52 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

