Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DMLP opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $655.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $159,742. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

