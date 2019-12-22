$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $57.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

