Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

