Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

