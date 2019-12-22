Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $67,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

