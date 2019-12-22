Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE SCU opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share
Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share
Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share
Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share
BidaskClub Upgrades Heritage Financial to “Sell”
BidaskClub Upgrades Heritage Financial to “Sell”
Newriver Reit PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5.40
Newriver Reit PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5.40
BidaskClub Upgrades Gulfport Energy to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades Gulfport Energy to “Hold”
Farmers National Banc Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Farmers National Banc Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report