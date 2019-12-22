Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE SCU opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

