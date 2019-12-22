Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 18.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

