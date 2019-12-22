Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLL. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.