Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.79.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

