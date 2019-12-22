Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Livongo Health stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,342,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

