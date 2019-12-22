CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after buying an additional 2,171,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,391 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

