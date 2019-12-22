Citigroup Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

