Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMT. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

AIMT opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

