Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

Applied Materials stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,727 shares of company stock worth $65,675,971. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 470,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

