Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

