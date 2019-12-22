Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

AMRN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Amarin has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 154.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

