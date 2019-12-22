Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $160,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

