Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

