Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

