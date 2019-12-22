Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) PT Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.
NASDAQ CATM opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
