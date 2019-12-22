Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) PT Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

