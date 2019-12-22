Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CECO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CECO stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,314 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $345,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,230 shares of company stock worth $3,059,272. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the second quarter valued at $25,452,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 2,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 516,281 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 899.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

