Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CECO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.
CECO stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.
In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,314 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $345,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,230 shares of company stock worth $3,059,272. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the second quarter valued at $25,452,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 2,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 516,281 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 899.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
