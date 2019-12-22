The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 3,414,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after acquiring an additional 637,026 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.