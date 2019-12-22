CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CHF Solutions stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

