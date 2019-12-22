Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.74

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.74 and traded as high as $133.96. Eastgroup Properties shares last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 8,103 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

