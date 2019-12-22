Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.42

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.42 and traded as high as $39.44. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 2,903 shares.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

