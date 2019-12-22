Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.21

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.21 and traded as high as $233.55. Waters shares last traded at $232.60, with a volume of 24,024 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Waters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Waters by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Waters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.