Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.60

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $28.22. Canon shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 9,630 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. Goldman Sachs Group cut Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Canon had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Canon by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eastgroup Properties Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.74
Eastgroup Properties Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.74
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.42
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.42
Waters Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.21
Waters Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.21
Canon Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.60
Canon Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.60
Catalent Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Catalent Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
California Resources Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
California Resources Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report