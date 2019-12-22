Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

CTLT stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Catalent by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

