California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRC. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

CRC stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 4.40.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 665.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

