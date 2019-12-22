Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 103.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

