Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 203.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.