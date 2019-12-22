ValuEngine Upgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth $162,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

