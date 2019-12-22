InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

ICMB opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.32. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,353 shares of company stock worth $513,583. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.