Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.81. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

