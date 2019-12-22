G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

GIII opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 214,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

