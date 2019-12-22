Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.47 ($5.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOKIA shares. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

