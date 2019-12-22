New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

