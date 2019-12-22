KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,285,000 after buying an additional 2,207,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $36,698,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

