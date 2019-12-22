Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE HD opened at $221.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $219.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

