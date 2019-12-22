Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $18,486.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,096,677 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.