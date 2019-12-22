Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Tops $597,096.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $597,096.00 and $540.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,266,716 coins and its circulating supply is 414,006,280 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

