MassGrid (MGD) Achieves Market Cap of $828,701.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. MassGrid has a market cap of $828,701.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MassGrid has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02623928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00570482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00644083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013969 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,297,867 coins and its circulating supply is 75,806,567 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

