Ether Zero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,548.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $120,548.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,830,434 coins and its circulating supply is 166,801,021 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

