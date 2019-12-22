Vivid Coin Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $14,417.00 and $4.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,766,281 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,074 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

