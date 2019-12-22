Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.09. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

