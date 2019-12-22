First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.21.

FHN stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 297,207 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

