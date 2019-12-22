Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moleculin Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

